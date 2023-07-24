Java Software Developer Cloud Engineer – Rotation – up to R650 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Pretoria Gardens

Are you a profound? Energetic? With Public Cloud platforms as a Cloud Architect or Cloud Engineer experience. A leading German manufacturing environment based in Midrand require a Java Software Developer with cloud experience to join an existing team of energetic developers to develop backend and frontend user stories.
If this sounds like your kind of gig, APPLY TODAY and start working on exciting projects with one of the best teams in development technologies and platforms.
Requirements:
- Specific Technical / Functional skills Required skills:
- Sound knowledge in Java
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes
- At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such
o Java
o JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS
o Git
o Maven
- Experience with GitOps workflow
- Experience with Continuous Integration and
- Continuous Delivery tools (ArgoCD, AzureDevOps, Jenkins)
- Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)
- Proficiency in building resilient solutions e.g.,understanding the Event Driven Approach
- Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT
- Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (SQL and NoSQL).
- Proficiency with Restful Services, Kafka or MQTT
Added advantage:
- Experience with Quarkus Supersonic Subatomic Java
- Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular or React
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine,
- Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
- Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
Qualification advantage:
- Any cloud developer or architect certifications from Azure, AWS or GCP is a big plus
- Reference Number for this position is GZ54411 which is a Long-Term Contract position rotating between Midrand/Rosslyn/Home offering a rate of R500 per hour to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
