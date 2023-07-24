Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer – Semi Remote – R760 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer with public cloud platforms experience is required to join a team of amazing developers creating next generation software systems in a leading manufacturing business.

You will responsible for the development of backend and frontend user stories, you will also be liaising with stakeholders and team members as well as taking part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.

If you are passionate about being a Software Developer and taking your career to the next level within the Automotive industry then this opportunity for you, APPLY NOW!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Sound knowledge in Java

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes

At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such

Java

JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS

Git

Maven

Experience with GitOps workflow

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (ArgoCD, AzureDevOps, Jenkins)

Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)

Proficiency in building resilient solutions e.g., understanding the Event Driven Approach

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (SQL and NoSQL).

Proficiency with Restful Services, Kafka or MQTT.

Beneficial to have in addition to the above:

Experience with Quarkus Supersonic Subatomic Java

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g. Angular or React

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

Reference Number for this position is GZ54541 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand and Home office offering a rate of between R760 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

