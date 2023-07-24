Junior Field Technician

Grand Gaming Hotslots (RF) (Pty) Ltd would like to recruit a Gauteng based Junior FieldTechnician in their technical department with 2 years relevant experience. This position reportsto the Technical Manager, Grand Gaming Hotslots (RF) (Pty) Ltd.
Repairs, services and maintenance to all Gaming related equipment
– Assist Field Technicians with timeous rollout of machine changes, conversions, upgrades,site preparation and rollout as required
– Check venue overall furnishing condition as well as safety and compliance around them
– Ensure timeous preparation work of LPMs chairs, bases, balustrades, and other fit outequipment as required
– Adherence to all company Policies and Procedures and GGB procedures
– Ensure compliance to all relevant Company policy and procedures and Internal ControlStandards
– Basic stock contro
Desired Skills:
- To focus on results through customer focus
- managing work
- planning and organising ? To express potential through adaptability
- initiating action
- work standards
- innovation and stress tolerance
- To Interact effectively through communication
- building customer loyalty and trust
- managing conflict
- negotiation and gaining commitment ? Achieve goals by contributing to team success
- follow up
- and facilitating change
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years