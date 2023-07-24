Junior Field Technician

Jul 24, 2023

Grand Gaming Hotslots (RF) (Pty) Ltd would like to recruit a Gauteng based Junior FieldTechnician in their technical department with 2 years relevant experience. This position reportsto the Technical Manager, Grand Gaming Hotslots (RF) (Pty) Ltd.

Repairs, services and maintenance to all Gaming related equipment
– Assist Field Technicians with timeous rollout of machine changes, conversions, upgrades,site preparation and rollout as required
– Check venue overall furnishing condition as well as safety and compliance around them
– Ensure timeous preparation work of LPMs chairs, bases, balustrades, and other fit outequipment as required
– Adherence to all company Policies and Procedures and GGB procedures
– Ensure compliance to all relevant Company policy and procedures and Internal ControlStandards
– Basic stock contro

Desired Skills:

  • To focus on results through customer focus
  • managing work
  • planning and organising ? To express potential through adaptability
  • initiating action
  • work standards
  • innovation and stress tolerance
  • To Interact effectively through communication
  • building customer loyalty and trust
  • managing conflict
  • negotiation and gaining commitment ? Achieve goals by contributing to team success
  • follow up
  • and facilitating change

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

