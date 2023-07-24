Junior Field Technician

We are in search of a Junior Field Technician to execute duties and responsibilities in Johannesburg. The ideal candidate must be someone who has at least two years of experience in a relevant position.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Repairs, services and maintenance to all Gaming related equipment

Assist Field Technicians with timeous rollout of machine changes, conversions, upgrades,

site preparation and rollout as required

Ensure timeous preparation work of LPMs chairs, bases, balustrades, and other fit out

equipment as required

Adherence to all company Policies and Procedures and industry procedures

Basic stock control

Ensuring cleanliness of work areas and vehicles at all times

Ensuring that all administrative functions are completed accurately and timeously

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Grade 12 + minimum N4 or National Diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering

2 years relevant experience

A valid code 08 driver’s licence

English with a regional language would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

managing

organising

negotiation

