Junior Field Technician

Jul 24, 2023

We are in search of a Junior Field Technician to execute duties and responsibilities in Johannesburg. The ideal candidate must be someone who has at least two years of experience in a relevant position.
RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Repairs, services and maintenance to all Gaming related equipment
  • Assist Field Technicians with timeous rollout of machine changes, conversions, upgrades,
  • site preparation and rollout as required
  • Ensure timeous preparation work of LPMs chairs, bases, balustrades, and other fit out
  • equipment as required
  • Adherence to all company Policies and Procedures and industry procedures
  • Basic stock control
  • Ensuring cleanliness of work areas and vehicles at all times
  • Ensuring that all administrative functions are completed accurately and timeously

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
Grade 12 + minimum N4 or National Diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering
2 years relevant experience
A valid code 08 driver’s licence
English with a regional language would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • managing
  • organising
  • negotiation

Learn more/Apply for this position