We are in search of a Junior Field Technician to execute duties and responsibilities in Johannesburg. The ideal candidate must be someone who has at least two years of experience in a relevant position.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Repairs, services and maintenance to all Gaming related equipment
- Assist Field Technicians with timeous rollout of machine changes, conversions, upgrades,
- site preparation and rollout as required
- Ensure timeous preparation work of LPMs chairs, bases, balustrades, and other fit out
- equipment as required
- Adherence to all company Policies and Procedures and industry procedures
- Basic stock control
- Ensuring cleanliness of work areas and vehicles at all times
- Ensuring that all administrative functions are completed accurately and timeously
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
Grade 12 + minimum N4 or National Diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering
2 years relevant experience
A valid code 08 driver’s licence
English with a regional language would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- managing
- organising
- negotiation