Junior Field Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

Grand Gaming Hotslots (RF) (Pty) Ltd would like to recruit a Gauteng based Junior FieldTechnician in their technical department with 2 years relevant experience. This position reportsto the Technical Manager, Grand Gaming Hotslots (RF) (Pty) Ltd.

Repairs, services and maintenance to all Gaming related equipment

– Assist Field Technicians with timeous rollout of machine changes, conversions, upgrades,site preparation and rollout as required

– Check venue overall furnishing condition as well as safety and compliance around them

– Ensure timeous preparation work of LPMs chairs, bases, balustrades, and other fit outequipment as required

– Adherence to all company Policies and Procedures and GGB procedures

– Ensure compliance to all relevant Company policy and procedures and Internal ControlStandards

– Basic stock contro

Desired Skills:

To focus on results through customer focus

managing work

planning and organising ? To express potential through adaptability

initiating action

work standards

innovation and stress tolerance

To Interact effectively through communication

building customer loyalty and trust

managing conflict

negotiation and gaining commitment ? Achieve goals by contributing to team success

follow up

and facilitating change

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position