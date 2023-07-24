Linux Engineer – Semi remote – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Pretoria Industrial

A leader in innovative technologies is looking for a Linux engineer to join a team of awesome developers creating next generation software systems to deliver state-of-the-art next generation machinery.
You will be responsible for actioning and resolving IM (Incident Management) tickets and CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as well as action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required.
The manufacturing group works with the latest inventive techs in a highly skilled manner. If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge.
Specific Technical / Functional skills:
- Deep ITSM knowledge
- Experience in Operations and structure teams
- Functional knowledge
- Understand Processes, deep process knowledge in BMW processes
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience.
- AGILE Project Management knowledge
- Quality Management
- Mentoring
- Understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components
- ITPM process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)
Other skills:
- AIX
- Unix/Linux Systems in corporate environment
- Interface Specialist Skills
- NetBackup/Archiving
- Strong Scripting Skills (Bash/perl/python/ansible)
- ITEE Knowledge
- SAN/NAS
- PAM
- Veritas Products (VXVM and VCS)
Reference Number for this position is GZ54670 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate between R500 and R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
[Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
