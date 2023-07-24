Linux Engineer – Semi remote – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Pretoria Industrial

A leader in innovative technologies is looking for a Linux engineer to join a team of awesome developers creating next generation software systems to deliver state-of-the-art next generation machinery.

You will be responsible for actioning and resolving IM (Incident Management) tickets and CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as well as action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required.

The manufacturing group works with the latest inventive techs in a highly skilled manner. If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge.

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

Deep ITSM knowledge

Experience in Operations and structure teams

Functional knowledge

Understand Processes, deep process knowledge in BMW processes

ITIL process knowledge and work experience.

AGILE Project Management knowledge

Quality Management

Mentoring

Understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components

ITPM process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)

Other skills:

AIX

Unix/Linux Systems in corporate environment

Interface Specialist Skills

NetBackup/Archiving

Strong Scripting Skills (Bash/perl/python/ansible)

ITEE Knowledge

SAN/NAS

PAM

Veritas Products (VXVM and VCS)

Reference Number for this position is GZ54670 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate between R500 and R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on

[Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

PAM

SAN

VCS

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position