Monitoring Engineering Team Lead C# VB.NET- Remote – R900k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of a company that provides technology solutions in South Africa and Internationally.

You will be responsible for task allocation and priority triage to meet service level agreements of the business. You would need to ensure proper monitoring across the teams. You would need to develop new and innovative solutions to our monitoring requirements and ensure that the application is working correctly as deployed.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

10 years’ experience in C# of which 5 have been in a lead position

C#

Net

SQL Server

SQL Server monitor

Terraform

Splunk

API

New Relic

Foglight

Jira

Solarwinds

Veeam

Cisco CUCM

BMC-Control M

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

Vb.Net

API

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

