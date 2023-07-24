More than 1m investors hold Bitcoin

The world’s largest and most expensive cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, made a comeback this year. The renewed institutional interest in cryptocurrency sent Bitcoin surging to a new 12-month high, with its price jumping above $31 300 in June.

Although BTC lost some of its gains in the last week of the month, it still finished the first half of 2023 with an impressive 85% growth and ranked as the third best-performing crypto in the year’s first half. The number of BTC investors has also been on the rise.

According to data presented by BitcoinCasinos.com, the number of unique addresses holding more than one BTC hit more than 1-million for the first time.

According to data from the crypto analytics platform, Glassnode, Bitcoin’s fantastic performance in the first six months of the year has been more than interesting for both retail investors and institutional investors searching for a bigger investment chunk.

In July last year, the number of unique addresses holding more than or equal to 0.1 BTC stood at 3,67-million. Since then, this figure has jumped by 20%, reaching an all-time high of 4,41-million.

The number of wallets with at least 1 BTC in their balance, worth roughly $30 300 as of last week, also hit record highs. Statistics show the number of these investors jumped by 133 000 or 15% year-over-, reaching the highest level ever of 1,09-million on July 15.

The Glassnode data show 156 600 investors hold more than 10 BTC in their wallets, or 5% more than in the same month a year ago, while the number of crypto investors who own a mind-blowing 10,000 BTC in their wallets jumped by 14% YoY to 111 in total. The unique addresses with just as impressive 1 000 BTC in their balance were the only ones that saw a decline, with their number slipping by 8% year-over-year to 2 015 in July.

The Glassnode data show that Bitcoin’s active addresses have also increased this year. Since July 2022, the number of active addresses either sending or receiving BTC on any given day on the network increased by 15% or 2,18-million, reaching 17,6-million last month.

Non-zero Bitcoin addresses hit an all-time high despite the US regulatory pushback. In July last year, the total number of addresses with non-zero balances stood at 42,2-million, and now it’s over 47,3-million, showing a considerable 5,1-million increase year-over-year.