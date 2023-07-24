.NET Core Developer – REMOTE – up to R1.4m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join one of the top companies that deals with online systems and be exposed to the latest technology.

You will be working alongside top developers in the country managing their finances with the speed and intelligence that the platform provides. You will need to have good understanding of the agile practices and have strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail.

You will need to have a BSc in Computer science and candidates are required to have 5 years’ experience in C#.

Requirements:

.Net Core Developer

.Net Core

C#

OOP

Windows

Mac

Linux

SOLID

Agile

Reference Number for this position is FM53651 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

.Net Core

C#

OOP

Windows

Mac

Linux

SOLID

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position