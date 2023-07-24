Principle Solution Architect C#.Net – Remote – up to R1.3m PA at eMerge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of one of the top companies that are involved in online payment systems.

You will be working with agile coaches and other technical leads to drive architectural changes in current and future projects and acting as a technical liaison between customers, engineering teams and the support team. You will be the owner for technical features of the products, such APIs.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

10 years’ experience in C# of which 5 have been in a lead position required

C#

.Net Core

Angular 5

Js

React

TypeScript

C#

Azure

Agile methodologies

Desired Skills:

Azure

JS

C#

React

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

