Project Manager

Summary

A key partof the role is to facilitate stakeholder management across the Programme, thisincludes both internal and external stakeholders. This role is responsible formanaging the company within the constraints of scope, quality, time and [URL Removed] role initiates, plans, executes and finalizes each project within theconstraints of scope, quality, time and cost. The role is responsible for theset-up of the project (resource governance), ensuring the problem / objectiveis clear and planning a course of action that addresses all aspects to solvethe problem.

Job Description

Ensurestandard project practice and governances followed.

Accurate project implementation: project closure reporting, quantify andfeedback project success to all stakeholders.

Manage key dependencies, roles and challenges.

Responsible for successful project outcomes.

Responsible for driving clarity of the problem being solved together with thebusiness.

Delivers specified requirements and meets customer satisfaction.

Delivers the required product(s) for each project, phase or stage.

Ensures that quality is achieved as planned.

Delivers to time and cost within agreed tolerances.

Manages the people, work and budget involved.

Identify, assess and minimize project risks

Identification and engagement of resources required for the project team.

Establishes and updates plans with actual and forecasts.

Manages deviations from plan to keep the business / project sponsor appraisedof issues / risks and provide alternatives where appropriate.

Reports to respective stakeholders.

Provide coaching and guidance to the team members and junior project managers.

Escalates decisions and/or unresolved issues and in doing so providesalternatives and or solutions.

Integrates delivery and metrics across the people, process, finance andcustomer dimensions of the business.

Accountable for thought leadership and best operating practice in response toexternal / business environment.

Requirements

Seasoned Business Project Manager

Passionate about making a difference to society

Results driven

Desired Skills:

strong coordination skills

highly organisation

passionate about socio-economic development and youth upliftment

strong report writing skills

ability to manage multiple stakeholders including external funders

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market Related

