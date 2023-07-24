Project Manager (Agile)

Our top client in the banking sector requires a Senior Project Manager to start asap on 1 year contract in their technology division.
We are looking for someone with solid PM experience within the banking industry to ensure the delivery of projects and programmes with multiple cross functional work streams. You will be responsible for end-to-end project management including planning, budget and deadline management, 3rd party contractor management, stakeholder management and reporting.
To qualify for this role you will need:
- Completed degree/diploma
- Project management certification / qualification
- 5years plus project management experience
- Must have experience in the banking / financial industry
- Jira knowledge
- Agile project management experience
- Experience in deaing with multinational projects a huge plus
Desired Skills:
- Project manager
- Project management
About The Employer:
Top client in the banking sector that proudly offers an excellent company culture and definite opportunities for personal growth and exposure