Senior Business Analyst

Fully remote role for string Business Analyst with exceptional CV experience. APPLY now !

We are looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, analytical, and creative Senior Business Analyst to join a dynamic team.

Qualifications and experience:

5 – 6 years working with web UX, ecommerce or similar

Systems/ Business Analysis

The ability to query data source

Come form a consumer facing background

Software delivery methodologies- Agile, SCRUM, etc

HTML, XHTLM, CSS programming

Experience with various database technologies

Solid understanding of Web Accessibility and UX

Please note that preference will be given to AA/EE candidates

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Business Analyst

UX

CX

Remote work

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension and much more

Learn more/Apply for this position