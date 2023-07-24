Senior Business Analyst

Jul 24, 2023

Fully remote role for string Business Analyst with exceptional CV experience. APPLY now !
We are looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, analytical, and creative Senior Business Analyst to join a dynamic team.

Qualifications and experience:

  • 5 – 6 years working with web UX, ecommerce or similar
  • Systems/ Business Analysis
  • The ability to query data source
  • Come form a consumer facing background
  • Software delivery methodologies- Agile, SCRUM, etc
  • HTML, XHTLM, CSS programming
  • Experience with various database technologies
  • Solid understanding of Web Accessibility and UX

Please note that preference will be given to AA/EE candidates

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Business Analyst
  • UX
  • CX
  • Remote work

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • pension and much more

