Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng

Fully remote role for string Business Analyst with exceptional CV experience. APPLY now !
We are looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, analytical, and creative Senior Business Analyst to join a dynamic team.
Qualifications and experience:
- 5 – 6 years working with web UX, ecommerce or similar
- Systems/ Business Analysis
- The ability to query data source
- Come form a consumer facing background
- Software delivery methodologies- Agile, SCRUM, etc
- HTML, XHTLM, CSS programming
- Experience with various database technologies
- Solid understanding of Web Accessibility and UX
Please note that preference will be given to AA/EE candidates
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Business Analyst
- UX
- CX
- Remote work
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension and much more