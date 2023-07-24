Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is a fast-growing international startup consultancy building bespoke implementations of their Platform software to create digital transformation solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients in financial institutions and multinational organisations. They combine proprietary digital platforms with their consulting, industry, and academic professionals to deliver benefits rather than sell software. They are currently seeking a Senior Business Analyst who will form part of the Business Analysis team responsible for supporting the development of custom solutions. The role involves collaborating with internal teams to enhance the overall customer experience, occasionally requiring travel. Ultimately, a successful business analyst should ensure their clients are satisfied with the products they develop for them, in both the short and long term.

DUTIES:

Under the direction of a supervisor, perform research and requirements gathering; process analysis; investigation of existing functionality; gap analysis; participation in design of new functionality; ensure functionality/products satisfy the client requirements.

Participate in project walkthroughs: business requirements gathering, design walkthrough, functional test plans and implementation sessions.

Prepare details use case descriptions for the development team to implants the solutions key functionality.

Perform product testing to ensure product quality is maintained.

Contribute to the implementation of new products and communicate effectively between internal and external stakeholders to ensure product satisfaction is maintained.

Provide user training.

Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships.

Ensure the timely and successful delivery of the company’s solutions according to customer needs and objectives.

Prepare SLA or other reports required on client account status.

Provide first line support to SLA clients.

Collaborate with development team to create Statements of Work, where required.

Assist with challenging client requests or issue escalations as needed.

Find ways to increase quality of customer service.

REQUIREMENTS:

Worked in a performance improvement environment for a minimum of 5 years.

Written product reference documents or use case descriptions for technical teams.

Track record of designing process improvements with technology solutions required.

Can be versatile and can thrive in innovative situations.

Understands the underlying data requirements to operate digital processes.

Experience of developing business cases.

UX and UI experience desirable but not essential.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communicator.

Attention to detail.

Able to facilitate client meetings.

Able to create high quality work products.

Able to conduct detailed analysis using relevant tools.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Able to deal in a fast pace and high-pressure environment.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.

