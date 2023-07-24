Senior C# Backend Developer – REMOTE – R900k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join one of the top companies that has a team of passionate experts and expose yourself to more tech- stacks.

You will be involved in all aspects of the project life cycle and be able to run a project from inception to implementation. You would also need to write and maintain code as well as develop new features for both front-end and back-end.

We are ideally looking for Strong Devs in possession of a BSc in Computer Science or similar qualification and must have a minimum of 5+ years’ experience coding in C#.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Senior C# Backend Developer

C#

.Net / .Net Core

Net MVC / ASP.Net API

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Angular

Bootstrap

SQL Server

OOP

SOLID

Reference Number for this position is FM53021 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

