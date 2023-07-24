Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 24, 2023

A FinTech company is looking for a suitable Senior C# Developer to join an international team. Excellent communication skills are vital and not negotiable.
Key Requirements

  • 8+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • C#
  • .Net
  • HTML, CSS
  • Angular

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

