Senior C# Developer (JavaScript Angular) – Sandton – up to R1.4m PA at eMerge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

Join one of the top financial services providers based in Johannesburg and be among the best developers.

You will be responsible for the designing, building, and maintaining efficient and reliable C# code. You will also be responsible for maintaining regular communication with other team members involved in the development process as well as implement and testing.

This is for someone with strong understanding of the C# programming language and experience working with client-server desktop and web applications.

You will need to have a BSc degree in Computer Science and have at least a minimum of 5 years working experience in development.

Requirements:

C#

Senior C# Developer

C#.Net

HTML

JavaScript

AngularJS

Bootstrap

jQuery

OOD

OOP

MVC

SOLID

Reference Number for this position is FM54653 which is a Permanent position based in JHB offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability.

