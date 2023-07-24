Senior C# Developer with React or Angular 13 – Vereeniging – Up to R900k at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the top consulting houses that are well known for building high-quality, scalable software solutions for their clients are looking for a Senior C# Developer.
The ideal candidate would be a self-starter and have strong skills in Angular or React. You would be mainly responsible for writing clean, high-quality, and maintainable code. You will also need to develop and support software including applications, database integration and support test and deployment of new products and features.
Requirements:
- Senior C# Full Stack Developer with Angular 13 or React
- C#
- Angular 13
- React
- .Net Core Web API
- Entity Framework
- MS SQL
Qualifications:
- BSc in Computer Science
The Reference Number for this position is FM57430 which is a Permanent position based in Vereeniging offering a cost to company of up to R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree