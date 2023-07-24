Senior Full Stack Developer – JHB – R800k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of a company that provides clients with top software solutions and be among top developers in Johannesburg.

You will be developing according to the software stack and make suggestions to improve the current architecture. You will be working along with the BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with external software development partner.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 10 years’ experience in C#

.Net Core

Angular

JavaScript

SQL

Reference Number for this position is FM53001 which is a Permanent position based in JHB offering a cost to company salary of R800k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

