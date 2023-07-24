Senior IT Consultant – Gauteng Woodmead

The Senior IT Client Services Consultant must have at least 5+ years’ experience in the IT & Networking environment and must have formal IT qualifications, ideally Microsoft roll-based certifications. A candidate with both the attitude and aptitude to succeed in Server/Network Support, Cloud technologies, Projects and Client services consulting will fill this position. The candidate must have a love for all things IT, have strong problem-solving skills and display an eagerness learn and grow within the Company team. Company employees know that we are all in this together and work is an important part of life so it should be fun. A positive attitude and sense of humour is required.

Duties and Responsibilities:

The Senior Client Services Consultant will be responsible for high-end, proactive as well as reactive Technical Support for Company ‘s client portfolio, including but not limited to:

Design and implement projects as per client requirements and project scope

Infrastructure security analysis and reporting

Client documentation and policy design

Incident management, Problem management, Resolving Service Requests, and applying Change Management where necessary.

Good general understanding of the ITIL Framework and ITSM Systems

Excellent knowledge on Microsoft technologies including but not limited to Office 365, Microsoft 365, Azure, Hyper-V / VMWare

Must have a good knowledge of TCP/IP Networking protocols, VLANs, installing and configuring firewalls, managed switches, and routers.

Must have a good understanding of network security, malware/ransomware prevention.

Assist / mentor junior consultants and host technical workshops for the team

Be able to analyse / review processes and operating procedures and provide innovative feedback and recommendations.

Provide high level of support on Windows Servers, workstations, and laptops

Be part of a highly motivated, fast pace, and self-managed team, delivering support and project services to Company SLA client base

Provide professional, concise communication with team members and customers

Desired Skills:

5 to 10 years working experince

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

