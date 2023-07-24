Senior Java Developer – Fairlands – R950 Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Johannesburg based financial institution, seeks a GURU Senior Java Developer to join their award winning and trend setting organisation. If you are a coding genius and are seeking an opportunity to showcase your ability,
The role requires someone with a strong technical background to be able to understand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence.
Technical Requirements:
- Java
- Spring Boot
- CI/ CD (Continuous Integration)
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- AngularJS
- OpenShift
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- JavaScript
- Microservices
- Web Services
Reference number for this position is MK52491 which is a Permanent position based in Fairlands offering a cost to company salary of R950 per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring Boot
- AngularJS
- Kubernetes
- JavaScript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree