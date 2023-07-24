Senior Java Developers – Pretoria based – R1M CTC per annum MK54588 at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jul 24, 2023

If working for a blue-chip financial services giant is on your radar, this could be the role for you?

Work in a developing environment where disruptive technologies and the latest technology trends are not just conversations in the board room! Contact us today!

The following experience is required:

  • A relevant IT degree or diploma
  • 3 – 6 years software development experience in a financial services environment
  • Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.
  • Exposure to Docker
  • Experience with Micro-services
  • Spring-Boot experience
  • Experience with test automation

Skills:

  • HTML / JavaScript
  • J2EE
  • JSP / Servlets / JSF and GWT
  • JPA and Hibernate
  • Spring
  • JMS and Messaging technologies
  • XML and Related technologies
  • BPEL
  • Web services
  • WebSphere Application server & WebSphere Process Server
  • WebSphere Integration Developer (IID)
  • Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions
  • Working knowledge of development design patterns
  • Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge
  • Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices
  • MEAN stack (mongo, ExpressJs, angular, NodeJS)
  • Gradle
  • GIT
  • Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

Reference Number for this position is MK54588 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R1M per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

