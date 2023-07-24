Senior Java Developers – Pretoria based – R1M CTC per annum MK54588 at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

If working for a blue-chip financial services giant is on your radar, this could be the role for you?

Work in a developing environment where disruptive technologies and the latest technology trends are not just conversations in the board room! Contact us today!

The following experience is required:

A relevant IT degree or diploma

3 – 6 years software development experience in a financial services environment

Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.

Exposure to Docker

Experience with Micro-services

Spring-Boot experience

Experience with test automation

Skills:

HTML / JavaScript

J2EE

JSP / Servlets / JSF and GWT

JPA and Hibernate

Spring

JMS and Messaging technologies

XML and Related technologies

BPEL

Web services

WebSphere Application server & WebSphere Process Server

WebSphere Integration Developer (IID)

Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions

Working knowledge of development design patterns

Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge

Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices

MEAN stack (mongo, ExpressJs, angular, NodeJS)

Gradle

GIT

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

Reference Number for this position is MK54588 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R1M per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

J2EE

HTML

JSP

XML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position