12 Month contract with opportunity to go permanent. Project Management within banking with experience from Home Loans, Lending or Personal Loans.
A top tier company, well established and market leader in their field of expertise within the financial services sector are seeking a Senior Project Manager who has strong project/programme management experience for a contract.
- Experience as Senior Project Manager / Programme Manager preferably within the financial services or banking sector
- Financial Services / Banking experience gained from Home Loans or Personal Loans or Lending projects
- IT knowledge and experience (can understand technical designs and can have conversations with our technical team)
- Engineering background preferably
- Resilient and smart
- At 5 to 7 years’ experience in project / programme management in a corporate environment
- A tertiary education (preferably a Degree or Diploma).
- A formal Project Management Diploma / Training course is preferential and / or certification.
- Sound knowledge and understanding of systems and business environment.
- A sound knowledge of project management theory, and the key areas of project management.
- Ability to grasp concepts of a technical nature quickly, with a sound understanding of the underlying business environment.
- Ability to multi-task, managing several projects concurrently.
- The ability to understand the big picture and strategic objectives, displaying organisational sensitivity.
- The ability to take ownership and display high levels of responsibility and initiative.
- Excellent communication skills, both formal and informal.
- Ability to manage people, with strong interpersonal and relationship building skills.
- Excellent facilitation and presentation skills.
- Strong negotiation skills
