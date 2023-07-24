Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jul 24, 2023

12 Month contract with opportunity to go permanent. Project Management within banking with experience from Home Loans, Lending or Personal Loans.
A top tier company, well established and market leader in their field of expertise within the financial services sector are seeking a Senior Project Manager who has strong project/programme management experience for a contract.
  • Experience as Senior Project Manager / Programme Manager preferably within the financial services or banking sector
  • Financial Services / Banking experience gained from Home Loans or Personal Loans or Lending projects
  • IT knowledge and experience (can understand technical designs and can have conversations with our technical team)
  • Engineering background preferably
  • Resilient and smart
  • At 5 to 7 years’ experience in project / programme management in a corporate environment
  • A tertiary education (preferably a Degree or Diploma).
  • A formal Project Management Diploma / Training course is preferential and / or certification.
  • Sound knowledge and understanding of systems and business environment.

  • A sound knowledge of project management theory, and the key areas of project management.
  • Ability to grasp concepts of a technical nature quickly, with a sound understanding of the underlying business environment.
  • Ability to multi-task, managing several projects concurrently.
  • The ability to understand the big picture and strategic objectives, displaying organisational sensitivity.
  • The ability to take ownership and display high levels of responsibility and initiative.
  • Excellent communication skills, both formal and informal.
  • Ability to manage people, with strong interpersonal and relationship building skills.
  • Excellent facilitation and presentation skills.
  • Strong negotiation skills

Desired Skills:

  • Banking
  • Senior Project Management
  • Home Loans
  • Lending
  • Personal Loans
  • Excellent presenting and communications kills

