Senior Python Software Engineer – Remote – R1.2m Per Annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of South Africa’s leading ecommerce retailer is on the hunt for a Senior Python Software Engineer. They are the most innovative ecommerce retailers on the African continent focused on improving customer experience.

You will be required to design and build solutions to assist their business users, you will also be responsible for architect and design solutions.

If you are solutions-oriented, you have a can-do attitude and talented then this opportunity is for you, APPLY TODAY and expand your career in this fast-growing team

Experience:

3 to 5 years’ experience in a software development

Python, JavaScript, React, jQuery, PHP

MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB

nginx, RabbitMQ, Memcached

Docker, Kubernetes, Chef a plus

GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins

Amazon EC2, Amazon S3 a plus

Excellent problem-solving skills

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms

Qualification:

Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent experience

Reference Number for this position is GZ54552 which is a permanent position offering up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

