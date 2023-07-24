Senior Rockstar Recruiter in THE Information Technology space – Gauteng Bryanston

Senior Rockstar Recruiter in THE Information Technology space

We don’t have as many employees as the big name brands, but they speak about us in their sales meetings – usually with fear and loathing because we’ve closed deals they hoped to get.

We are an agile dynamic fast moving environment, and we don’t fall for stereotypes.

We don’t just represent candidates or clients because they have called in

We represent TOP PEOPLE in our niche markets

Those markets respect us because WE KNOW OUR STUFF.

We know the people and we treat those people as individuals not ATMS

We’re pedantic about the details, we are professionally conscious

WE DON’T SELL, WE ADVISE!!!

What we need:

You are a professional, this is your career and your reputation is a commodity you protect with your life

You want to earn money; you want lots of money BUT not at the cost of your reputation or your integrity

You understand the value of gaining your markets respect; you are not interested in placing and running

You have several years of consistent billing behind you

You are proud of your achievements

You work your backside off for your Candidates and your Clients

You are used to HIGH volumes of work supplying to Employer of Choice level business

You are also used to dealing with highly intelligent, intellectual markets

Your phone is your best friend, email comes a distinct second

What we offer:

We offer you the ability to write your own Pay cheque!

We will pay commission on all billings generated through your relationships.

You’ll receive additional monthly bonuses for over achievement

18 days leave

We are chilled when it comes to dress, we call ourselves Corporate Casual

Our coffee is pretty great and the pin ball machine is a Friday Favourite

Reference Number for this position is GZ52629 which is a permanent position based in Bryanston offering a competitive cost to company highly negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Recruitment & Selection

IT

Recruiters

talent

Learn more/Apply for this position