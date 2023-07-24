Solutions Architect

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Solution’s Architect to join them on a permanent basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

The Solution Architect’s responsibilities include gathering requirements and functional specifications, assessing the current software systems in place in order to identify areas in need of improvement, and overseeing development teams

You should also be able to regularly update the company on any developments in systems architecture projects

The Architect should be able to integrate any updated specifications and requirements into the systems architecture

An outstanding Solution Architect should be able to explain complex problems to management in layman’s terms

Building and integrating information systems to meet the company’s needs

Assessing the systems architecture currently in place and working with technical staff to recommend solutions to improve it

Resolving technical problems as they arise

Providing supervision and guidance to development teams

Continually researching current and emerging technologies and proposing changes where needed

Informing various stakeholders about any problems with the current technical solutions being implemented

Assessing the business impact that certain technical choices have

Providing updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs, and budgets

Assists Solution Architects, and Project Managers in matching technology services to specific business service and application development projects to ensure consistent use throughout the enterprise

Identifies and leverages opportunities across IT departments to ensure a consistent and efficient infrastructure framework

Experience

Degree or Diploma with 4 to 6 years related experience

Proven experience in engineering and software architecture design

In-depth understanding of coding languages (.Net Core, Java, JavaScript)

Containerized platforms (OpenShift, Kubernetes)

Experience in Integration Platforms (RabbitMQ, Kafka)

DevOps Tooling and Process

AWS / Azure knowledge advantageous

Sound knowledge of various operating systems and databases (SQL)

Understanding of Security patterns and network routing

Strong organizational and leadership skills

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

.Net Core

Java

JavaScript

Kubernetes

RabbitMQ

Kafka

AWS

Azure

