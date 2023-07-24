My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Solutions Architect to join them on an independent contract basis
Responsibilities
- Technical database design and data models aligned to the data platform strategy
- Technical system integration diagrams aligned to the Reality platform strategy
- Technical integration design for file flows, web services, APIs (all technical components) aligned to the Reality platform and API strategy
- Drive the agreed solution architecture design and associated solution delivery with the technical resources like systems analysts, ETL developers, web developers, mobile app developers, external and internal partners; whilst providing technical milestones to the project managers
- Work with the business analysts to understand the detailed business requirements and develop the solution architecture design in accordance with the business requirements
- Responsible and accountable for adherence and delivery of the agreed solution architecture and technical solution quality
- Manage the assigned technical team/s (including Developers) and ensure continuous improvement in delivery outputs
Experience
- Minimum 10 years’ experience as a solution architect in a complex technical environment
- Database design, data models and source to target mapping
- Microsoft SQL 2016, SSIS, SSRS (optional), SSAS (optional)
- Web services, APIs, API Gateways
- Infrastructure knowledge pertaining to Application servers, web servers, database servers
- AWS Cloud
- Web sites, mobile apps
- Use of version control tools
- Oversight of technical environments (DEV, TEST, PPE, PROD)
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SSAS
- AWS Cloud