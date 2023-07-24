Our client in the IT sector based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced Solutions Architect.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
- This is a Client facing role.
- Working for a Managed Services Provider (MSP or MSSP).
- PRINCE2, Agile or other project management qualifications.
- Understanding of the Microsoft technology eco-system and how it can be used to transform businesses (including Azure, Intune, and Autopilot).
- Experience in using ConnectWise Manage or another ITSM tool (ServiceNow / Remedy / Autotask).
- Operational understanding and experience working in ITIL aligned environments including an understanding of SLAs, Incident Management, Service Request Fulfilment and Change Management.
- Ability to demonstrate strong team working and team leadership skills.
- Azure Solutions Architect Expert.
- Azure Administrator Associate.
- Microsoft 365 Certified Enterprise Administrator Expert.
- Microsoft Certified Security Administrator Associate.
- Microsoft Certified Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate.
Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
- Pre-project due diligence and Solution Architecture including scoping solutions, ensuring they are deliverable.
- Directing and guiding the team on the delivery of cloud Infrastructure solutions
- Performing discovery, analysis, design, build, test, and deployment of Infrastructure solutions
- Lead workshops and meetings with team members, other engineers/third parties, and vendors/suppliers.
- Lead with client brief and business requirements meetings.
- Customer technical strategy, providing technical road maps for key businesses.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Technical Consultant
- MSP
- MSSP
- Agile
- Azure
- Autotask