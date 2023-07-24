Solutions Architect – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the IT sector based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced Solutions Architect.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

This is a Client facing role.

Working for a Managed Services Provider (MSP or MSSP).

PRINCE2, Agile or other project management qualifications.

Understanding of the Microsoft technology eco-system and how it can be used to transform businesses (including Azure, Intune, and Autopilot).

Experience in using ConnectWise Manage or another ITSM tool (ServiceNow / Remedy / Autotask).

Operational understanding and experience working in ITIL aligned environments including an understanding of SLAs, Incident Management, Service Request Fulfilment and Change Management.

Ability to demonstrate strong team working and team leadership skills.

Azure Solutions Architect Expert.

Azure Administrator Associate.

Microsoft 365 Certified Enterprise Administrator Expert.

Microsoft Certified Security Administrator Associate.

Microsoft Certified Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Pre-project due diligence and Solution Architecture including scoping solutions, ensuring they are deliverable.

Directing and guiding the team on the delivery of cloud Infrastructure solutions

Performing discovery, analysis, design, build, test, and deployment of Infrastructure solutions

Lead workshops and meetings with team members, other engineers/third parties, and vendors/suppliers.

Lead with client brief and business requirements meetings.

Customer technical strategy, providing technical road maps for key businesses.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

IT

Technical Consultant

MSP

MSSP

Agile

Azure

Autotask

