Solutions Architect – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Solutions Architect to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Technical database design and data models aligned to the data platform strategy

Technical system integration diagrams aligned to the Reality platform strategy

Technical integration design for file flows, web services, APIs (all technical components) aligned to the Reality platform and API strategy

Drive the agreed solution architecture design and associated solution delivery with the technical resources like systems analysts, ETL developers, web developers, mobile app developers, external and internal partners; whilst providing technical milestones to the project managers

Work with the business analysts to understand the detailed business requirements and develop the solution architecture design in accordance with the business requirements

Responsible and accountable for adherence and delivery of the agreed solution architecture and technical solution quality

Manage the assigned technical team/s (including Developers) and ensure continuous improvement in delivery outputs

Experience

Minimum 10 years’ experience as a solution architect in a complex technical environment

Database design, data models and source to target mapping

Microsoft SQL 2016, SSIS, SSRS (optional), SSAS (optional)

Web services, APIs, API Gateways

Infrastructure knowledge pertaining to Application servers, web servers, database servers

AWS Cloud

Web sites, mobile apps

Use of version control tools

Oversight of technical environments (DEV, TEST, PPE, PROD)

Knowledge

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

AWS Cloud

