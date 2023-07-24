Systems Analyst at Healthbridge

The purpose of the role is to assist the overall Company business by:

? Building business focused digital solutions

? Migrate our existing technologies to modern cloud solutions

? Instil quality in our products and processes.

The purpose of the Core services quality team is to ensure the highest standardof quality throughout the entire lifecycle of building, expanding and operatingHealthbridge digital business and [URL Removed] purpose of the Core Services team is to operate, maintain, integrate andcontinually enhance Company core services and infrastructure as theenabler and the backbone of Company traditional business.

-Knowledge and Skills-

? Providing end-user support for complex problems

? Creating system user documentation

? Evaluating and designing new systems and applying them to new orexisting business processes

? Defining problems, collecting data, establishing facts, and drawing validconclusions

? Utilising computer technology used for communication, data gatheringand reporting

? Communicating technical information to a non-technical audience

? Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole(big picture thinking)

? Effective documentation skills

? XML, JSON and related technologies (including XSD, XSL etc.)

? Software development exposure

? Using and understanding databases

? Detailed Windows operating system knowledge

? Good understanding of PC hardware

? Basic networking skills

? Understand basic programming concepts

? Familiarity with the principles of technical design and programming,both OO and procedural

? UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity

? BDD

? SDLC

? Risk identification

? Behaviour of software systems

? HCI principles

? Company system and product knowledge would be advantageou

-Qualifications & Experience-

? Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B. ComInformatics or other related technology degree) strongly preferred

? 5 years experience in systems analysis

? Experience with testing in agile projects

? Experience in Healthcare domain strongly advantageous

? Experience in TDD and BDD advantageous

Desired Skills:

System Analysis

Agile

Testing

healthcare

TDD

BDD

UML

XML

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Healthcare is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders. We manage this constant flow of information between the various parties to help medical professionals streamline their practice processes.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

