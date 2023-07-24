Systems Engineer – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

A Cape Town company at the forefront of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) is urgently seeking a qualified individual for the position of Systems Analyst to fulfil a systems Engineer role in their company. The Systems Analyst will be responsible for analysing and designing information systems to meet the company’s technological needs. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background, excellent communication and troubleshooting skills, and a proven interest in technology-related side projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education:

Graduates or individuals with diplomas from CTI, CTU, or holding a BTEC degree will be considered.

Certification:

It is preferable for candidates to have one or more of the following certifications:

MCSA (Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate)

MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)

MCSE (Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert)

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Analyse and understand the company’s technological needs and requirements.

Design and implement information systems to meet the identified needs.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and ensure successful project delivery.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues promptly.

Actively participate in technology-related side projects to enhance skills and knowledge.

Maintain network configurations and ensure their optimal performance.

Assist with business analysis tasks, aligning technical solutions with business goals.

Note:

ATTRIBUTES:

The position of Systems Analyst will play a crucial role in the company’s technology team and requires a dynamic individual with a strong passion for technology, excellent problem-solving abilities, and effective communication skills to excel in this role.

COMMENTS:

