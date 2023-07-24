Systems Engineers X2 – Gauteng Pretoria

Ready to take the Systems Engineering world by storm? We’re looking for X2 Systems Engineers to help us revolutionize the software engineering industry! If you’re a Systems guru with a passion for innovation and a talent for delivering high-quality solutions, apply now, and let’s change the game together!
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Monitoring of all environments (LogPoint, SEP Portal, Mailbox etc.)
- LogPoint
- Monitor the shared mailbox.
- Monitor the cloud AV consoles
- Symantec Endpoint Security Complete
- F-Secure EPP
- Sophos Central
- Log calls/incidents when threats/alerts require further action.
- Diagnose and correct equipment malfunctions
- Shift handover and effective communication with regards the issues that were handled during the shift.
- Continuous updates of daily reports
- Effectively execute requests from users
- Good understanding of operating standards and procedures
Qualifications Required:
- Matric
Qualifications Preferred:
- Previous experience in Data Centre advantageous
- Previous financial services experience advantageous
- Have at least 2 years of professional experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM monitoring (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)
- Communication skills
- Problem-solving techniques
- Ability to work as a team
- Ability to work under pressure, cope with stress
Experience Required:
- Function-related experience:
- 2+ Years of experience with Information Security experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)
- 2+ Years of experience in an operations-focused information security role, with a strong background in security controls and risk management frameworks
- Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications, and information technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities
- Knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in routing, segmentation, and available technologies.
- Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise), detection requirements, and methodologies.
- Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)
Objective:
- Responsible for monitoring all connectivity environments, as well as continuous updates of all daily reports.
- To perform after-hours and weekend help desk functions.
- Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills (curious and analytical).
- Detail-oriented with strong organizational.
Work Environment:
- Work from the office – Lynnwood, Pretoria
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML