Systems Engineers X2 – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 24, 2023

Ready to take the Systems Engineering world by storm? We’re looking for X2 Systems Engineers to help us revolutionize the software engineering industry! If you’re a Systems guru with a passion for innovation and a talent for delivering high-quality solutions, apply now, and let’s change the game together!

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Monitoring of all environments (LogPoint, SEP Portal, Mailbox etc.)

  • LogPoint

  • Monitor the shared mailbox.

  • Monitor the cloud AV consoles

  • Symantec Endpoint Security Complete

  • F-Secure EPP

  • Sophos Central

  • Log calls/incidents when threats/alerts require further action.

  • Diagnose and correct equipment malfunctions

  • Shift handover and effective communication with regards the issues that were handled during the shift.

  • Continuous updates of daily reports

  • Effectively execute requests from users

  • Good understanding of operating standards and procedures

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric

Qualifications Preferred:

  • Previous experience in Data Centre advantageous

  • Previous financial services experience advantageous

  • Have at least 2 years of professional experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM monitoring (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)

  • Communication skills

  • Problem-solving techniques

  • Ability to work as a team

  • Ability to work under pressure, cope with stress

Experience Required:

  • Function-related experience:

  • 2+ Years of experience with Information Security experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)

  • 2+ Years of experience in an operations-focused information security role, with a strong background in security controls and risk management frameworks

  • Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications, and information technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities

  • Knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in routing, segmentation, and available technologies.

  • Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise), detection requirements, and methodologies.

  • Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)

Objective:

  • Responsible for monitoring all connectivity environments, as well as continuous updates of all daily reports.

  • To perform after-hours and weekend help desk functions.

  • Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills (curious and analytical).

  • Detail-oriented with strong organizational.

Work Environment:

  • Work from the office – Lynnwood, Pretoria

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

