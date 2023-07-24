Systems Engineers X2 – Gauteng Pretoria

Ready to take the Systems Engineering world by storm? We’re looking for X2 Systems Engineers to help us revolutionize the software engineering industry! If you’re a Systems guru with a passion for innovation and a talent for delivering high-quality solutions, apply now, and let’s change the game together!

Duties/Responsibilities:

Monitoring of all environments (LogPoint, SEP Portal, Mailbox etc.)

LogPoint

Monitor the shared mailbox.

Monitor the cloud AV consoles

Symantec Endpoint Security Complete

F-Secure EPP

Sophos Central

Log calls/incidents when threats/alerts require further action.

Diagnose and correct equipment malfunctions

Shift handover and effective communication with regards the issues that were handled during the shift.

Continuous updates of daily reports

Effectively execute requests from users

Good understanding of operating standards and procedures

Qualifications Required:

Matric

Qualifications Preferred:

Previous experience in Data Centre advantageous

Previous financial services experience advantageous

Have at least 2 years of professional experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM monitoring (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)

Communication skills

Problem-solving techniques

Ability to work as a team

Ability to work under pressure, cope with stress

Experience Required:

Function-related experience:

2+ Years of experience with Information Security experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)

2+ Years of experience in an operations-focused information security role, with a strong background in security controls and risk management frameworks

Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications, and information technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities

Knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in routing, segmentation, and available technologies.

Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise), detection requirements, and methodologies.

Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)

Objective:

Responsible for monitoring all connectivity environments, as well as continuous updates of all daily reports.

To perform after-hours and weekend help desk functions.

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills (curious and analytical).

Detail-oriented with strong organizational.

Work Environment:

Work from the office – Lynnwood, Pretoria

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

