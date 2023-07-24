Technical Support – Internship Programme (Fixed Term)

Jul 24, 2023

We are searching for a committed, deadline-driven technical support intern. The intern will complete all tasks assigned by the manager.
Duties

  • Accompanying client visits
  • Assisting equipment demonstration
  • Working on equipment repair (this is a very “Hands-On” position)

Minimum Requirements

  • Tertiary Qualification (Technical College Graduates preferred)
  • Computer Skill – essential
  • Due to nature of work, we prefer male candidates.

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

  • Technical
  • Technical Sales
  • Hands-on

