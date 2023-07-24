Technical Support – Internship Programme (Fixed Term)

We are searching for a committed, deadline-driven technical support intern. The intern will complete all tasks assigned by the manager.
Duties
- Accompanying client visits
- Assisting equipment demonstration
- Working on equipment repair (this is a very “Hands-On” position)
Minimum Requirements
- Tertiary Qualification (Technical College Graduates preferred)
- Computer Skill – essential
- Due to nature of work, we prefer male candidates.
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Technical
- Technical Sales
- Hands-on