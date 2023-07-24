Technical Support – Internship Programme (Fixed Term)

We are searching for a committed, deadline-driven technical support intern. The intern will complete all tasks assigned by the manager.

Duties

Accompanying client visits

Assisting equipment demonstration

Working on equipment repair (this is a very “Hands-On” position)

Minimum Requirements

Tertiary Qualification (Technical College Graduates preferred)

Computer Skill – essential

Due to nature of work, we prefer male candidates.

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Technical

Technical Sales

Hands-on

Learn more/Apply for this position