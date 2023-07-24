Test Analyst

Fintech company requires the services of a skilled Test Analyst.

Purpose of role: To identify and rectify errors that have been overlooked during the developmental phase, thereby ensuring that the product works efficiently prior to being sold.

Matric with a qualification with majors in IT or Finance with a ISTQB qualification.

1 – 3 years experience doing QA testing in above mentioned industries.

Full IT project lifecycle (SDLC).

Financial or Banking systems testing.

Formal testing practises.

Software and Hardware testing skills.

API and Microservices testing.

Able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

DUTIES

Business test cases SIT and UAT

Custodian of testing incident reports

Formally test business functionality per stream, negative testing, regression testing, coordination of bug fixes, revise test cases, and re-test defect.

Business management support

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

Finanial or Banking

API

Microservices

SDLC

Hardware and Software Testing

