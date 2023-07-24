Test Analyst

Jul 24, 2023

Fintech company requires the services of a skilled Test Analyst.
Purpose of role: To identify and rectify errors that have been overlooked during the developmental phase, thereby ensuring that the product works efficiently prior to being sold.
  • Matric with a qualification with majors in IT or Finance with a ISTQB qualification.
  • 1 – 3 years experience doing QA testing in above mentioned industries.
  • Full IT project lifecycle (SDLC).
  • Financial or Banking systems testing.
  • Formal testing practises.
  • Software and Hardware testing skills.
  • API and Microservices testing.
  • Able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

DUTIES

  • Business test cases SIT and UAT
  • Custodian of testing incident reports
  • Formally test business functionality per stream, negative testing, regression testing, coordination of bug fixes, revise test cases, and re-test defect.
  • Business management support

For full detail or to apply, contact me at the detail below:

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions.
[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • Finanial or Banking
  • API
  • Microservices
  • SDLC
  • Hardware and Software Testing

