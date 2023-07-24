Fintech company requires the services of a skilled Test Analyst.
Purpose of role: To identify and rectify errors that have been overlooked during the developmental phase, thereby ensuring that the product works efficiently prior to being sold.
- Matric with a qualification with majors in IT or Finance with a ISTQB qualification.
- 1 – 3 years experience doing QA testing in above mentioned industries.
- Full IT project lifecycle (SDLC).
- Financial or Banking systems testing.
- Formal testing practises.
- Software and Hardware testing skills.
- API and Microservices testing.
- Able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
DUTIES
- Business test cases SIT and UAT
- Custodian of testing incident reports
- Formally test business functionality per stream, negative testing, regression testing, coordination of bug fixes, revise test cases, and re-test defect.
- Business management support
For full detail or to apply, contact me at the detail below:
Thank you,
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions.
[Email Address Removed]
