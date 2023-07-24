User Experience Specialist

My client a leading clothing retailer in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a User Experience Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for:

Designing Customer led interfaces to features and capabilities on the website and other digital channels, enabling the best Customer experience.

Conducts research using user experience methodologies.

Planning and designing new concepts to enhance the Customer online experience.

Designs solutions and produces user experience outputs.

Gather, understand, and document requirements with regards to the user experience component.

Facilitates design discussions, influence stakeholders, presents results and solutions.

Ensures seamless and cohesive user experiences through sophisticated user interfaces.

Focuses on designing Customer interaction insights through user centric analysis and evaluation techniques.

Applies them to usability-based interface design to ensure the provision of the best possible solution to specified business requirements.

Effective communication to all relevant stakeholders

Knowledge:

Understanding of African digital market and customers

Knowledge of legal compliance

Customer knowledge on the target users / customer

Customer discovery and research

Agile development and execution

Understanding of methodologies

Data Knowledge, data gathering and analysis, generating insights and execution

Skills:

Ability to influence and engage across all levels of the business

Technology and design development

Stakeholder management

Innovative and solution-orientated

Technical:

UX and market research

Mobile Application and Web Interface Design

User Journeys

Web and Data Analysis

User Experience testing and interface prototyping

EXPERIENCE:

Essential:

Experience and proven success in translating business requirements into customer-centric wireframes, user journeys and designs (5 years)

Experience as UX Designer or Lead and proven record of successfully designing UX and prototyping new features (2 years)

Preferred:

User-Centered, Interface or User Experience design

Lead Customer User experience

Essential:

Grade 12, Matric

A Bachelor’s Degree in Business, IT, Engineering, Marketing or related field.

What appeals to you about this role?

How many years of experience do you have in translating business requirements into customer-centric wireframes, user journeys and designs?

Elaborate on your experience in User experience designing or leading.

What is your current Total Cost to Company?

What is your notice period?

What is your salary expectation?

GENERAL

Has your employment ever been terminated by any Company for any reason? If so, please provide details

Have you ever resigned from any company/workplace pending an enquiry or during an investigation into allegations of misconduct. If yes, please provide details

Have you ever been arrested or found guilty of any criminal offences? if yes, please provide details.

Please select your highest completed qualification

Closing date 30 July 2023

