User Experience Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

USER EXPERIENCE SPECIALIST
My client a leading clothing retailer in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a User Experience Specialist to join their dynamic team.
Key Responsibilities:
Responsible for:
- Designing Customer led interfaces to features and capabilities on the website and other digital channels, enabling the best Customer experience.
- Conducts research using user experience methodologies.
- Planning and designing new concepts to enhance the Customer online experience.
- Designs solutions and produces user experience outputs.
- Gather, understand, and document requirements with regards to the user experience component.
- Facilitates design discussions, influence stakeholders, presents results and solutions.
- Ensures seamless and cohesive user experiences through sophisticated user interfaces.
- Focuses on designing Customer interaction insights through user centric analysis and evaluation techniques.
- Applies them to usability-based interface design to ensure the provision of the best possible solution to specified business requirements.
- Effective communication to all relevant stakeholders
Knowledge:
- Understanding of African digital market and customers
- Knowledge of legal compliance
- Customer knowledge on the target users / customer
- Customer discovery and research
- Agile development and execution
- Understanding of methodologies
- Data Knowledge, data gathering and analysis, generating insights and execution
Skills:
- Ability to influence and engage across all levels of the business
- Technology and design development
- Stakeholder management
- Innovative and solution-orientated
Technical:
- UX and market research
- Mobile Application and Web Interface Design
- User Journeys
- Web and Data Analysis
- User Experience testing and interface prototyping
EXPERIENCE:
Essential:
- Experience and proven success in translating business requirements into customer-centric wireframes, user journeys and designs (5 years)
- Experience as UX Designer or Lead and proven record of successfully designing UX and prototyping new features (2 years)
Preferred:
- User-Centered, Interface or User Experience design
- Lead Customer User experience
Essential:
- Grade 12, Matric
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Business, IT, Engineering, Marketing or related field.
- USER EXPERIENCE SPECIALIST
- What appeals to you about this role?
- How many years of experience do you have in translating business requirements into customer-centric wireframes, user journeys and designs?
- Elaborate on your experience in User experience designing or leading.
- What is your current Total Cost to Company?
- What is your notice period?
- What is your salary expectation?
- GENERAL
- Has your employment ever been terminated by any Company for any reason? If so, please provide details
- Have you ever resigned from any company/workplace pending an enquiry or during an investigation into allegations of misconduct. If yes, please provide details
- Have you ever been arrested or found guilty of any criminal offences? if yes, please provide details.
- Please select your highest completed qualification
Closing date 30 July 2023
Desired Skills:
- Understanding of African digital market and customers
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric