X marks the spot: Elon Musk unveils new logo for Twitter

Elon Musk unveiled a new logo for Twitter over the weekend.

Yesterday (Sunday 23 July), Musk tweeted that he wanted to get rid of the iconic bird logo, and called for submissions for a new one.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he wrote, later adding: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”

By Sunday evening, a white X on a black background went live.

Musk posted a flickering picture of the X and Twitter logos, and a picture of the Twitter headquarters with the X logo projected on to it

The jury is still out on whether the Twitter name will change too. Musk has added X.com to his Twitter biography, which raises additional questions.

Featured picture: Musk posted this picture of the Twitter headquarters.

Credit: Elon Musk from Twitter