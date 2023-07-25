BI Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We have an opening for a BI Developer to join our team in Cape Town.
This is a hybrid work opportunity.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)
Experience Required:
- Proficiency in SQL for querying and manipulating data from relational databases.
- Experience with ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes and tools for data integration.
- Strong understanding of data modeling concepts and ability to design and implement efficient data structures.
- Proficient in at least one BI tool.
- Knowledge of data warehousing principles and experience with data warehouse design and implementation.
- Familiarity with statistical analysis and data mining techniques to extract insights from large datasets.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to identify data issues and provide solutions.
- Ability to collaborate with business stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into actionable data solutions.
Work Environment:
- Hybrid work model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML