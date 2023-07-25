Business Analyst – Gauteng Bryanston

Purpose of the job
Business Analysts focus on business-improvements and project successes. They guide businesses to improve processes and efficiency by making actionable recommendations. They communicate between IT and business stakeholders to ensure all involved work together to achieve the best results with data-driven solutions.
Key responsibilities
- Elicitation by using various techniques to gather business needs from stakeholders.
- Craft detailed User stories that are structured, outlining the work that needs to be completed to meet the overall business requirement.
- Process Mapping to enable end-users to validate business requirements. Drive out waste, identify improvements, and form the basis of development to complete.
- Will be responsible to fully drive and completing multiple types of documentation throughout project lifecycle.
- Effective stakeholder communication.
- Passionate about quality, driving all quality steps in the project lifecycle.
- Strong emphasis on systems and data, able to delve into code.
Deep understanding of the business process itself and how the system functions.
Qualifications
- Suitable tertiary qualification
Relevant Salesforce certification in at least 1 in Salesforce cloud
Experience & Knowledge
- Minimum of 3-4 years’ experience as a Business of Systems analyst
- Has experience in at least 1 large and multiple medium projects with full implementation cycle.
- Able to work on multiple projects at the same time, with various other teams
Skills & Competencies
(Personal and Interpersonal)
- Salesforce Product Expertise
- Planning and organising
- Documentation
- Quality Orientation
What will you be measured on?
- Action orientation and proactivity
- Attention to detail, record keeping
- Interpersonal Sensitivity and conflict resolution and People Management
- Project Management
- Successful project delivery, velocity of execution – Meeting timelines, deviation on estimates – Prioritization of requirements – Tools and techniques used – Application of lessons learnt – Reusability of requirements – Stakeholder satisfaction – Meeting management – Change management
- Verbal and written communication, initiating action and facilitation
- Multitasking, ability to work under pressure
- Understanding Business Processes
- Data Management
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- CBAP
- Process Mapping
- As-is process
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process
- Workshop Facilitation
- BPMN
- Requirement Gathering
- Business Process Mapping
- Requirements elicitation
- Requirements Gathering
- Workflow Analysis
- BRD
- Analyse Business Processes
- User Acceptance Testing
- Traceability matrix
- To-be process
- Process reengineering
- Salesforce