Business Analyst – Gauteng Bryanston

Purpose of the job

Business Analysts focus on business-improvements and project successes. They guide businesses to improve processes and efficiency by making actionable recommendations. They communicate between IT and business stakeholders to ensure all involved work together to achieve the best results with data-driven solutions.

Key responsibilities

Elicitation by using various techniques to gather business needs from stakeholders.

Craft detailed User stories that are structured, outlining the work that needs to be completed to meet the overall business requirement.

Process Mapping to enable end-users to validate business requirements. Drive out waste, identify improvements, and form the basis of development to complete.

Will be responsible to fully drive and completing multiple types of documentation throughout project lifecycle.

Effective stakeholder communication.

Passionate about quality, driving all quality steps in the project lifecycle.

Strong emphasis on systems and data, able to delve into code.

Deep understanding of the business process itself and how the system functions.

Qualifications

Suitable tertiary qualification

Relevant Salesforce certification in at least 1 in Salesforce cloud

Experience & Knowledge

Minimum of 3-4 years’ experience as a Business of Systems analyst

Has experience in at least 1 large and multiple medium projects with full implementation cycle.

Able to work on multiple projects at the same time, with various other teams

Skills & Competencies

(Personal and Interpersonal)

Salesforce Product Expertise

Planning and organising

Documentation

Quality Orientation

What will you be measured on?

Action orientation and proactivity

Attention to detail, record keeping

Interpersonal Sensitivity and conflict resolution and People Management

Project Management

Successful project delivery, velocity of execution – Meeting timelines, deviation on estimates – Prioritization of requirements – Tools and techniques used – Application of lessons learnt – Reusability of requirements – Stakeholder satisfaction – Meeting management – Change management

Verbal and written communication, initiating action and facilitation

Multitasking, ability to work under pressure

Understanding Business Processes

Data Management

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

CBAP

Process Mapping

As-is process

Business Process Analysis

Business Process

Workshop Facilitation

BPMN

Requirement Gathering

Business Process Mapping

Requirements elicitation

Requirements Gathering

Workflow Analysis

BRD

Analyse Business Processes

User Acceptance Testing

Traceability matrix

To-be process

Process reengineering

Salesforce

