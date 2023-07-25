Business Analyst (Remote) – Western Cape Oakdale

The intermediate business analyst will work as part of the Business Analysis team, who are responsible for supporting the design and technical development of new customised solutions built using the Blueport

Platform. Critical to the success of successful candidates will be the ability to develop strong customer relationships to solicit and identify business requirements, address usability concerns and create detailed use case documentation to hand over to the company developers. In this role, you will liaise with cross-functional internal teams (including Customer Service and Technical Development) to improve the entire customer

experience. This position may require occasional travel.

The role will also include assisting with the preparation of monthly SLA reports and being the first line of contact for SLA customers with queries, minor change requests or requests to add/change/delete users etc.

You will also be required to draft Statements of Work for SLA customers.

This is a multi-faceted role where you will be reporting to multiple stakeholders throughout a project lifecycle.

You will need to be flexible and be able to switch “hats” seamlessly between the multiple projects that you may be part of. This is a position in a fast-paced environment; meeting deadlines will require perseverance.

Ultimately, a successful business analyst should ensure our clients are satisfied with the products we develop for them, in both the short and long term.

Responsibilities:

Under the direction of a supervisor, perform research and requirements gathering; process analysis; investigation of existing functionality; gap analysis; participation in design of new functionality; ensure functionality/products satisfy the client requirements.

Participate in project walkthroughs: business requirements gathering, design walkthrough, functional test plans and implementation sessions.

Prepare details use case descriptions for the development team to implants the solutions key functionality

Perform product testing to ensure product quality is maintained.

Contribute to the implementation of new products and communicate effectively between internal and external stakeholders to ensure product satisfaction is maintained.

Provide user training

Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships

Ensure the timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to customer needs and objectives

Prepare SLA or other reports required on client account status

Provide first line support to SLA clients

Collaborate with development team to create Statements of Work, where required

Assist with challenging client requests or issue escalations as needed

Find ways to increase quality of customer service

Skills and Attributes:

As a high performing professional, you will be a well organised self-starter who can manage your own workload.

You will be expected to be a good team player who can execute tasks as part of an overall programme of work.

Excellent communicator

Attention to detail

Able to facilitate client meetings

Able to create high quality work products

Able to conduct detailed analysis using relevant tools

Excellent problem-solving skills

Able to deal in a fast pace and high-pressure environment

Understands the underlying data requirements to operate digital processes

Experience of developing business cases

UX and UI experience desirable but not essential

Background experience:

Worked in a performance improvement environment for a minimum of 5 years

Written product reference documents or use case descriptions for technical teams

Track record of designing process improvements with technology solutions required

Can be versatile and can thrive in innovative situations

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

product reference documents

designing process improvements

developing business cases

