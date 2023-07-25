Client Reporting Analyst – Institutional Investments – Western Cape Cape Town

Overview:
The role of a Client Reporting Analyst is to service clients, invested via an Investment Management Agreement or equivalent, by providing agreed reporting within set deadlines. Each Client Reporting Analyst is expected to continually update procedures with a view to reduce risk, identify efficiencies in process, improve efficiency and accommodate change to strategies, client demands, or in response to industry change.
Responsibilities:
- Co-ordinate, produce and check within set timeframes/client deadlines the following:
- daily and weekly reports
- monthly, quarterly, and annual valuations
- quarterly and annual investment reports
- produce client ad-hoc reports
- complete regulatory reports
- Production of quarter end analysis and statistical data
- Maintain records of when reports have been sent for audit purposes
- Assist in processes which support various other administration requirements e.g. client operations analysts
- Liaison with various internal teams; including Client Managers, PMs, Performance and Attribution teams
- Maintenance of the RDT system and ensure that it is updated timely
- Assist Transition Managers with the smooth implementation of new clients and restructures
Requirements:
Technical Knowledge and Experience:
- Relevant Degree/Investment Management Certificate and/or related industry qualifications preferable
- 3 years Industry/Operations experience
- Financial market knowledge (instruments and products)
System Skills:
- MS Excel (intermediate/advanced level)
- MS Power Point
Personal Attributes:
- Client focused, with exceptional interpersonal and communication skills
- Organised and priority driven
- Exceptionally high standards of work, attention to detail and accuracy
- Works well under pressure and adheres to deadlines
- Proactive and conscientious
- Applies critical thinking
- Self-motivated
Desired Skills:
- Client Reporting
- Data Analysis
- Investments
- Microsoft Excel
- Microsoft PowerPoint
- Stakeholder Management
- Valuations