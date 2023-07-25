Data Vault BI Developer at Insurance Industry

Our client, a Cell Captive Insurance organization, is seeking to hire a specialist Data Vault BI Developer / Data Engineer for their specialized team based in Gauteng. (Hybrid model)
Key Responsibilities:
- End to end data acquisition and data management (Event/Streaming based data pipelines, ETL, Data Lake, Data warehousing and dimensional data modelling.
- Import the data into the corporate data lake/ data warehouse
- Reporting on the data acquisition progress, regulatory and financial accounting.
- Participate in quality assurance, User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
- Ability to define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it.
Key Requirements:
- Ability to quickly assimilate new information and think broadly in performing analysis and problem solving
- Able to work independently and within a team
- Able to perform multiple tasks
- Strong technical and problem-solving skills
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to cope with tight deadlines
Qualification and Experience required:
- IT Bachelors Degree or Diploma
- Data Vault certification
- Microsoft certification / Cloud certification
- 5 years experience in Data Warehousing (Data Vault, Star Schema, Kimbal Methodology, SSIS)
- 5 years experience in Cube Development (SSAS, MDX)
- Database technologies SQL Server 2012 or later (Database, table, view and stored procedure creation, SQL query, SQL Security)
- Cloud experience
- Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala
- Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi)
- Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related
- SQL Architectural experience preferable
- Understanding of financial accounting advantageous.
- Tech knowledge: C# / VB.Net / VBA – advantageous
- Ability to interact with clients
- Must be able to build a data warehouse – NB
Desired Skills:
- Data Vault
- Star Schema
- SQL
- Cloud
- BI Development
- Data Warehouse
- ETL
- SSIS
- SSAS
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Cell Captive insurance organization
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus