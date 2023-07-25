Data Vault BI Developer at Insurance Industry

Jul 25, 2023

Our client, a Cell Captive Insurance organization, is seeking to hire a specialist Data Vault BI Developer / Data Engineer for their specialized team based in Gauteng. (Hybrid model)
Key Responsibilities:

  • End to end data acquisition and data management (Event/Streaming based data pipelines, ETL, Data Lake, Data warehousing and dimensional data modelling.
  • Import the data into the corporate data lake/ data warehouse
  • Reporting on the data acquisition progress, regulatory and financial accounting.
  • Participate in quality assurance, User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
  • Ability to define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it.

Key Requirements:

  • Ability to quickly assimilate new information and think broadly in performing analysis and problem solving
  • Able to work independently and within a team
  • Able to perform multiple tasks
  • Strong technical and problem-solving skills
  • Good written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to cope with tight deadlines

Qualification and Experience required:

  • IT Bachelors Degree or Diploma
  • Data Vault certification
  • Microsoft certification / Cloud certification
  • 5 years experience in Data Warehousing (Data Vault, Star Schema, Kimbal Methodology, SSIS)
  • 5 years experience in Cube Development (SSAS, MDX)
  • Database technologies SQL Server 2012 or later (Database, table, view and stored procedure creation, SQL query, SQL Security)
  • Cloud experience
  • Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala
  • Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi)
  • Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related
  • SQL Architectural experience preferable
  • Understanding of financial accounting advantageous.
  • Tech knowledge: C# / VB.Net / VBA – advantageous
  • Ability to interact with clients
  • Must be able to build a data warehouse – NB

Desired Skills:

  • Data Vault
  • Star Schema
  • SQL
  • Cloud
  • BI Development
  • Data Warehouse
  • ETL
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Cell Captive insurance organization

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position