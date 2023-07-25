Data Vault BI Developer at Insurance Industry

Our client, a Cell Captive Insurance organization, is seeking to hire a specialist Data Vault BI Developer / Data Engineer for their specialized team based in Gauteng. (Hybrid model)

Key Responsibilities:

End to end data acquisition and data management (Event/Streaming based data pipelines, ETL, Data Lake, Data warehousing and dimensional data modelling.

Import the data into the corporate data lake/ data warehouse

Reporting on the data acquisition progress, regulatory and financial accounting.

Participate in quality assurance, User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Ability to define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it.

Key Requirements:

Ability to quickly assimilate new information and think broadly in performing analysis and problem solving

Able to work independently and within a team

Able to perform multiple tasks

Strong technical and problem-solving skills

Good written and verbal communication skills

Ability to cope with tight deadlines

Qualification and Experience required:

IT Bachelors Degree or Diploma

Data Vault certification

Microsoft certification / Cloud certification

5 years experience in Data Warehousing (Data Vault, Star Schema, Kimbal Methodology, SSIS)

5 years experience in Cube Development (SSAS, MDX)

Database technologies SQL Server 2012 or later (Database, table, view and stored procedure creation, SQL query, SQL Security)

Cloud experience

Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala

Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi)

Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related

SQL Architectural experience preferable

Understanding of financial accounting advantageous.

Tech knowledge: C# / VB.Net / VBA – advantageous

Ability to interact with clients

Must be able to build a data warehouse – NB

Desired Skills:

Data Vault

Star Schema

SQL

Cloud

BI Development

Data Warehouse

ETL

SSIS

SSAS

C#

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Cell Captive insurance organization

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

