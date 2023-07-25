Digitising the delivery game for Gen Z

The delivery game has experienced a seismic shift in recent years, thanks to the convergence of Gen Z’s shopping habits and the exponential growth of online shopping.

Gen Z, the digitally native generation born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, has not only reshaped the way we shop but also revolutionised the expectations surrounding the delivery experience.

With a whopping 98% of tech-savvy Gen Z owning smartphones, 32% of them shop online at least once daily (compared to 25% of millennials, 15% of Gen X and 7% of baby boomers). This surge in Gen Z’s online shopping activities has spurred the need for efficient, seamless, and tech-driven delivery solutions, forcing the logistics sector to adapt and embrace digital transformations to meet their evolving demands.

“We are constantly exploring opportunities to utilise technology in order to fulfil our customers’ requirements, particularly suited to that of the Gen Z generation. Our solution, designed to cater to both individual and business needs, seamlessly integrates our app and smart locker system to deliver efficient services to our clients,” says Nicholas Tooze, national pudo manager.

So, how have the habits and behaviours of Gen Z shoppers influenced the digital transformation of the delivery game?

* Demand for Seamless and Efficient Delivery – Gen Z has grown up in the digital age and are accustomed to instant gratification, expecting their online purchases to be delivered quickly and efficiently. This demand has pushed the logistics sector to adopt technologies that optimize operations for road freight, with 35% to 40% of delivery companies worldwide implementing such solutions.

* Embracing Technology for Customer Connectivity – Gen Z shoppers are highly connected and tech-savvy, relying on their smartphones and apps for various aspects of their lives, including shopping. pudo, a smart locker system tailored for South Africans, has successfully harnessed technology to provide a smooth and effective parcel sending and receiving service. The app has reported over 250,000+ downloads in under three years, highlighting the Gen Z’s embrace of digital solutions.

* Streamlining the Last-Mile Delivery Process – The last-mile delivery process, from the warehouse to the customer’s doorstep, presents challenges for businesses. Gen Z shoppers, with their high expectations for efficiency and convenience, have driven the need for streamlined last-mile delivery. pudo addresses this challenge by enabling direct communication between buyers and sellers via their app, allowing parcels to be dropped and collected from smart lockers located nationwide. This approach minimises address errors, missed deliveries, and the need for multiple delivery attempts.

* Alternative Delivery Options and Flexibility – Gen Z shoppers value flexibility and control over their delivery experiences. pudo’s app offers alternative delivery options, such as lockers or partner stores, providing customers with more choices beyond traditional home deliveries, aligning with Gen Z’s preference for contactless deliveries and secure parcel handling. By offering these options, businesses can reduce the burden on delivery personnel and meet the evolving expectations of Gen Z consumers.

* Thriving in the Competitive Landscape – The habits and behaviours of Gen Z shoppers have forced businesses in the logistics sector to adapt to new technologies and fulfil evolving consumer and business requirements. Digital transformation is no longer just a matter of keeping up with the times; it has become an essential strategy for businesses to thrive in the competitive landscape. By embracing digital solutions, companies can stay ahead of the curve, meet the expectations of Gen Z customers, and unlock new growth opportunities.

“Gen Z’s shopping habits and behaviours have played a significant role in driving the digital transformation of the logistics sector. The demand for seamless and efficient delivery, the need for customer connectivity, and the preference for flexibility and alternative delivery options have reshaped the industry. Embracing digital solutions and staying ahead of evolving consumer expectations are crucial for businesses to succeed in the ever-evolving delivery landscape,” concludes Tooze.