Full Stack Java Engineer

We are looking for a Full Stack Java Engineer who is proficient in both frontend and backend for our client who is based in Sandton, Johannesburg.



This is a full time position and is hybrid, based in Sandton (team goes in twice a week)

Our client is an award-winning software development company with over 20 years of combined experience in the Financial Services, Health, and Telecommunications industries. They convert business problems into technological solutions.

Role Overview:

The purpose of the role is to design, develop, and implement Java applications to support business requirements, follow approved life cycle methodologies, create design documents, write code and perform unit and functional testing of software.

What you will do:

Work closely with business analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs.

Implement the designed solutions in the required development language in accordance with the company standards, processes, tools and frameworks

Building distributed micro-services.

Designing, building and maintaining advanced applications services.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Writing testable, maintainable code for robustness and reliability.

Working on bug fixing and improving application performance.

Estimating user and technical stories to help inform and prioritize backlog.

Requirements:

5+ years development experience in Java / Java EE.

Experience with JavaScript frameworks and Libraries ( React, Angular, Vuejs, Rxjs,Typescript, Node)

Strong knowledge of software architecture principles.

Familiarity with at least one of the following databases – MySQL / Oracle / SQL Server / PostgreSQL.

Experience developing web applications, with a good understanding of how the web works.

Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying test-driven development beneficial.

Understanding DevOps principals and how to apply them practically beneficial.

Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.

Experience with containerisation (Docker / Kubernetes) highly beneficial.

Experience working with Agile methodologies.

Desired Skills:

Agile

AWS

DevOps

Docker

Java

Javascript

Kubernetes

Employer & Job Benefits:

Java

JavaEE

AWS

DevOps

JavaScript

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position