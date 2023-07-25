Intermediate C# Developer with Angular 13+ – Sandton – up to R650k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Work for a leading company that liberates the best in people. A company that needs no introduction and whose purpose and ambition are achieved through a pioneering business model that you always get something out.

The company’s culture is very people orientated. This is where Developers who take pride in their code and low latency dynamic environments meet up!

Requirements:

3+ years in-depth .Net dev experience

Angular 13+

Blazor

Solid principles

OO design

RESTful Services

SQL Server

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science

The Reference Number for this position is FM56801 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company of up to R650k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

