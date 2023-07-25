Intermediate Software Developer at RecruiTech – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading Software Development House is seeking a talented Intermediate Software Developer (Hybrid) to join their growing team. The ideal candidate must reside in Johannesburg and have K2 Nintex or Outsystems knowledge.

Responsibilities:

Implement User Stories or Programming Tasks

Test your own or others’ story or task against requirements or defined acceptance criteria

Test your own or others’ stories within the context of the rest of the system (internal UAT)

Work to ensure that code written is good quality, following SOLID and DRY principles where applicable

Take full responsibility for delivery of a user story to the end user

Validate the integrity of your System/Project

Identify and raise red bin issues

Participate in a Team

Assist other team members with technical tasks when they are stuck

Learning new technologies

Demonstrate a solid knowledge of C#, jQuery and MVC

Participate in the Technical Direction of the Company

Participate in community events (either in person or online), where possible, to learn what others are doing

Be available to work on site at a customer’s premises if required to do so

Be available to travel locally/nationally/internationally on day or overnight trips depending on project needs

Maintain Certifications

Keep required certifications up to date

Requirements:

3 – 5 Years experience in software development using C#, jQuery and MVC

BSc, BCom, Diploma or other IT related certifications

Microsoft Certifications is advantageous

Knowledge of K2 Nintex or Outsystems

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

C#

jQuery

MVC

K2 Nintex

Outsystems

Microsoft certifications

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position